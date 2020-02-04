Moore High School Students, Staff & Community Hold Vigil For Hit-And-Run Victims
A vigil was held Tuesday night at Moore High School for the victims of a deadly hit-and-run.
Six cross-country athletes were on a run Monday when they were struck by a pickup.
While a cloud certainly hangs over the city those who spoke said they were confident they'd find light again.
The energy that would normally fill the gymnasium--was noticeably absent. Its usual energy replaced by sorrow.
Pastors, school officials, parents, teachers, and students all banned together Tuesday to lean on one another and a higher power in hopes of healing.
“Heartbroken, devastated, I would say there's also a measure of hope that we have to look forward and know that things have a purpose. God is in control and he can bring beauty from ashes,” said Pastor Greg Keenon.
For sophomore Rito Parra a mix of emotions as he works to come to grips with death of his childhood friend Yuridia Martinez.
“I talked to my cousin this morning and he said she's gone,” said Parra.
“For the last 24 hours it has been tough, it hit me very hard during class today, during 4th hour I got very emotional,” said Parra.
High School Senior Max Barrett was on the soccer field when he heard the crash that also claimed the life of his teammate and friend Rachel Freeman.
“I was playing soccer and you could hear the crash we thought it was a minor accident,” said Barrett.
He said the realization of what took place has been overwhelming.
“It’s just very hard to see my classmates that I’ve known for so long to see them like that,” said Barrett.
Freeman's pastor said despite the heartache Moore will persevere.
“We've had a lot of tough times and in those tough times we learn to depend on the Lord we learn to depend on one another,” said Keenon.
The Moore High School Alumni Association has setup a student relief funds for the victims. Click here to donate.