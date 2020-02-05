Many retailers are either closing stores because of decreasing sales or struggling to adjust to shoppers migrating to online purchasing. Women's clothing store DressBarn announced last May it would close all 650 of its stores. Payless ShoeSource closed its doors last year as well. Furniture store Pier 1 said last month it is closing up to 450 of its stores.

Macy's – which reported $25 billion in sales in 2018 – has locations in 43 states and employs about 130,000. The company has about 680 stores under the name Macy's or Bloomingdale's and another 190 stores named Bluemercury, Bloomingdale's The Outlet and Macy's Backstage.

Macy's plans to invest more in its online store and mobile app, which officials said account for more than $6 billion per year in sales. The San Francisco-based staff of Macys.com will be relocated to New York.

Macy's officials said they expect the move to save the company about $1.5 billion over the next three years and about $600 million in 2020 alone.