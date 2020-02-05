Locations along both sides of the I-44 corridor will eventually be, what should be, the favored locations for snow. Our forecasting issues this morning centers upon a small area of warm air off a few thousand feet above the surface. This layer should promote the growth of sleet at the surface during the very beginning phase as moisture arrives across northeastern OK. The longer this sleet phase last will cut down on the amount of snow accumulation totals. So, our question: When will it transition from sleet to snow? The bufkit data suggests about 1 to 2 hours of sleet-snow mix before all snow around the metro, with locations northwest of the I-44 area already cold enough from the column down for all snow. Basically, we’re on for the ride at this point.