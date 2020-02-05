Double-Homicide, Arson Suspect Sought In Okfuskee County
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities near the town of Clearview in Okfuskee County are looking for a double-homicide and arson suspect Wednesday morning.
Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Green.
Green is described as a white man with dark hair who stands between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall. According to a Facebook post from the Okfuskee County Courthouse, the suspect was last seen wearing only underwear and covered in blood.
OSBI said around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday someone called 911 and reported a fire in Okemah. Authorities said when they arrived they found two people who they said had been murdered before the fire was started.
According to Authorities, Green is believed to be driving a 2013 white, four-door Chevy Impala with Oklahoma tag JQA391.
Authorities said Green is considered dangerous. if you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.
Anyone who may have information that can help locate Green can contact the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 623-1122 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.
