News
Akdar Shrine Circus Comes To Tulsa Feb. 27-March 1
TULSA, Oklahoma - Enjoy the 75th Annual Akdar Shrine Circus and help feed Oklahoma kids at the same time.
The Akdar Shrine Circus will be performing February 27 – March 1, 2020 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.
See the clowns, the gravity-defying trapeze artists, larger-than-life elephants, jugglers and motorcycle daredevils.
One dollar of every ticket purchased will benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food For Kids program (up to $2,500).
Get tickets here: https://expo-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/EXPO/?prod=AKDAR#/events