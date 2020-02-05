AAA Tow Trucks Out In Force To Help Stranded Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tow trucks were out in force Wednesday to help drivers who got themselves stuck in the ditch or had a dead battery.
AAA said on snowy days their drivers are prepared for just about any situation they're called out to. They said the calls started early Wednesday morning.
"We have a lady that was heading eastbound on 244 just at the Garnett exit and went off the center median," said AAA Tow Truck Driver Doug Hyder.?
Hyder spent most of his shift out in the cold and snow to make sure the customers got out of their predicament quickly and safely.
"He made it look so easy like a piece of cake - but it's not," said one AAA Member.
AAA said while they expected a lot of calls this morning, a lot of people did stay home and off the roads.