Downtown Tulsa Road Conditions On Snowy Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - City streets are mainly wet in downtown Tulsa but there are some slick spots so you'll want to take it slow if you are heading home from work.
The city of Tulsa says they are still on 12-hour shifts and are working on turn lanes and areas crews missed this morning. They also have a crew coming in at midnight because of concerns that water on the roadways will re-freeze. For those who didn't have to work today, we found quite a few kids and adults enjoying the snow, building snowmen and sledding.