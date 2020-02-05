Rogers County Fire Departments Asking Drivers To Take It Easy Overnight
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - One of the most treacherous drives in Rogers County during winter weather is Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore.
More and more drivers are on the road as they're getting off work and many know the Keetonville Hill area of Highway 20 can be a tricky road to navigate.
The Limestone Fire Department responds to crashes in that area and is asking people to take it slow, especially as the sun goes down and the temperatures drop which could cause some black ice.
"Black ice is very dangerous for us and the other drivers on the roadway if we could avoid getting out we love to do that. We would rather just stay in and stay dry and stay warm if everybody else will too," said Limestone Fire Chief Greg Long.
The fire department is asking people to stay off the roads tonight especially in this area.