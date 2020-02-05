Oklahoma Delegates Respond To Presidential Impeachment Final Vote
President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history.
Oklahoma Senators and Representatives issued their thoughts on the decision and the process after the final vote was cast.
Congressman Markwayne Mullin released the following statement:
"From day one, this has been entirely politically driven and it's no surprise that President Trump was acquitted today," Mullin said. "Throughout this entire impeachment process one fact has remained the same: President Trump has not committed a single impeachable offense. I hope we can move on from this and focus on delivering results for the American people."
Senator Jim Inhofe praised the outcome calling the process that led to the decision biased.
"I finally have good news for you. After the biased and unprecedented House impeachment process, the fair Senate trial has acquitted President Trump. It's over. It's done. I listened to the facts, I listened to the evidence. I was looking for perhaps new evidence we hadn't heard before, there was none. And so, I don't think any votes really changed during that process. We did waste a lot of time, but, now we can get back to work and do what we're supposed to be doing for the American people. That's going to be a relief. This whole process has been very painful. But, at least it's over with now."
Senator James Lankford provided his last update on impeachment this afternoon from his office in Washington, DC. Lankford said on Facebook that the Senate is now looking ahead to get back to its regular work.
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Kendra Horn voiced her disappointment in the Senate on Twitter saying she's dedicated to bringing both parties together.