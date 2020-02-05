The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trooper was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of an accident Wednesday in Midwest City. 

OHP was responding to a multi-vehicle accident at Sooner Rd. and Interstate 40 due to slick road conditions, when an out of control vehicle hit another car and the trooper, officials said. 

News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were on the scene tracking road conditions and slick bridges when the accident occurred.  

 
According to OHP, the trooper was taken to a local hospital with a head and leg injury but is expected to be OK. 

This is a developing story. 