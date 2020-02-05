"We had a crew come in yesterday at midnight, worked until 8 o clock in the morning, then the next shift came at 8 o clock in the morning and will work until 8 o clock tonight and then the other shift that started at midnight will come back at 8. It throws them off," said Henkel, "It usually takes them a couple of days to get reacclimated back to their original schedule once the snow event is over."