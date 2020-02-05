Ways To Help Moore Families In Wake Of Deadly Tragedy
Funeral services have been scheduled for Rachel Freeman, who was one of the victims killed Monday night near Moore High School.
Police said a truck ran into a group of cross-county runners on Main Street.
That suspect has been named as Max Townsend, who has since been booked into the Cleveland County jail on complaints of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
Charges have not been filed but are expected sometime next week.
A total of six children were hit. According to investigators, Rachel was one of two victims who was killed. The other victim has been identified as Yuridia Martinez.
Rachel's father wrote on Facebook that moment his daughter was running on the street, moments later her next steps were in heaven.
Services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Moore.
The family asks instead of flowers, please contribute to Hope Pregnancy Center of South OKC located at 1624 SW 82nd, Oklahoma City, OK, 73159, or online (select the Hope Center and "memorial gift") at: https://www.obhc.org/get-invol…/ways-to-give/honor-memorial/
Rachel’s friend, Kolby Crum, is still in the ICU according to loved ones and is fighting for his life.
A Facebook page, Prayers for Kolby, has been created to keep everyone up to date and circulate a statewide prayer chain.
Family reports little change in Kolby’s condition.
There is also a GoFundMe page dedicated to help him and his family.
Yuridia Martinez was listed as the other student killed in Monday’s wreck.
A spokeswoman for the family released the following statement Wednesday:
“We are so grateful for all the prayers, phone calls and e-mails from everyone supporting our family right now. We are living in a horrible dream that we can’t wake up from. We were blessed for 16 years with an amazing baby girl who filled our home and our lives with joy and fun and beauty. Yuridia had a heart for service and helping people in need. She loved her friends and adored her sisters. This is so difficult. We miss her very much. Please continue to pray for us, for Yuridia and for the children and families suffering this loss.” -- Diane M. Clay Director, Office of Communications Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
Yuridia was passionate about helping pregnant women who were homeless or in need. In her memory, please give to Willow Pregnancy Support at www.willowpregnancy.org.