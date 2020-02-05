Tulsa Head Coach Frank Haith On Faith & Basketball
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some coaches are superstitious but Coach Haith doesn't carry a lucky rabbit's foot or eat the same meal every gameday. Instead, he carries his "luck" in a different form, a cross.
Tulsa picked up their 2nd win against a Top 25 school with Elijah Joiner's buzzer beater this week. While the shot went through the net Coach Haith held his silver cross.
"Boy if you can help Elijah put that ball into the hoop that would be great," Coach Haith says he said to himself at the moment.
But all kidding aside the cross Coach Haith holds as been with him in his entire 16 year career.
"Its a cross that my wife gave to me. Faith moves mountains," he said.
Mountains have been moved by Tulsa this season who were picked to finish 10th in preseason poll. The Hurricane remain in first place in the American ahead of Thursday's matchup with Uconn but they remain focused on themselves.
"Kill the noise. We killed the noise earlier in the year and when the noise wasn't as good. But the really good teams focus on what you can control and thats what you do in that 94 feet and how you practice and how you prepare yourself and we have put all of our attention and focus on that," said Coach Haith.
The Golden Hurricane and the Huskies tip-off at 6:00 pm Thursday Night at the Reynolds Center.