"We're ... ready operationally, mentally prepared, to just be the three of us on the space station, which will be a change in operations from what we're used to today (with) six people," Cassidy told reporters during a briefing last November.

"There'll be less available crew hours (for science), because you still have to devote your baseline number of hours per week or whatever to keeping the thing running. So it'll be (a) change in philosophy and how we manage crew time. But the goal is still the same, to maximize science hours and research, and we'll do our best to do that."