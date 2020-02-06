Sunday, the next upper level system will be dropping down the northern stream and may briefly become cut-off across the southwestern U.S. before kicking eastward Monday into Tuesday. As this process begins, gusty south winds will return Sunday into Monday with temperatures Sunday possibly reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers or storms will be possible Sunday as the upper level feature begins moving east and another surface front dives southeast across the state. Our chances Sunday will begin near 40% but may increase in subsequent forecast for locations across eastern OK. The airmass behind this boundary will be cool, but not exceptionally cold, with afternoon highs Monday into the upper 40s and Tuesday into the lower 50s. Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as the main upper level trough begins moving across the state. Early indications suggest a high likelihood, including the possibility of some heavy rainfall.