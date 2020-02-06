News
Tulsa Police Search For Serial Theft Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for help finding who they say is a serial thief who has stolen thousands of dollars from people.
Investigators said the thief walks into office buildings, steals peoples purses or wallets, and then uses their credit cards at gas stations.
Detectives said the thief is racking up thousands of dollars on each persons stolen credit cards.
Detectives said the thief hits in a two square mile areas: from 81st and Riverside to 81st and Lewis and then up to 61st and Lewis and 61st and Riverside.
Detectives said this is a target rich environment because there are a lot of office buildings.
If you recognize this man or know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.