Cherokee Turnpike Back Open After Semi Hauling Fuel Rolled Over
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A semi has crashed and was blocking lanes on eastbound Cherokee Turnpike near Leach Thursday.
OHP Troopers said the semi was hauling fuel and it leaked on to the road.
Officials said the tanker driver fell asleep at the wheel, and when he woke up he over-corrected, then crashed.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said crews worked for hours to clear the semi and clean the road.
Hazmat crews treated the roads, but there's still work to be done on the soil along the highway.
They'll have to figure out how deep the fuel went into the soil, then remove it and put fresh soil on the side of the road. Safety director Jeremy Smith explained why that's important.
"It's EPA regulation. Anytime over a certain quantity of hazmat material that gets into our soil, they want to make sure and get it all removed and taken to the proper facility, so they can dispose of it" said Smith.
OHP said the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
