WinCo Foods Tulsa Store Opens Thursday
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new a grocery store opens near 71st and Memorial Thursday, giving shoppers another 24-hour option in Tulsa.
It's the fourth WinCo Foods in Oklahoma, but the first in Tulsa. The other three are in the Oklahoma City area.
In a news release WinCo Foods said the employee-owned company is known primarily for being the "Supermarket Low Price Leader."
The grocery store offers a bulk food department with more than 700 items. It’s similar to Sam's Club or Costco, but you don't have to have a membership to shop at WinCo.
Another difference, the store said it doesn't take credit cards. Shoppers have to pay with cash, debit cards or checks. Customers also bag their own groceries.
WinCo Foods said the store is creating 180 to 200 full and part-time jobs and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It officially opens at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.