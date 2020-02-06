News
Broken Arrow Police Search For Missing Man
Broken Arrow Police
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for a missing man after finding his car near W. Houston Street and 129th East Avenue.
Police said, according to family member, 37-year-old Bryan Scott Gonzales was traveling from Alma, Kansas to Amarillo, Texas on February 4th.
Police said he vehicle was located in Broken Arrow, but no one has been able to contact Gonzales.
Police said that his family stated that he doesn't have any friends or family in Broken Arrow.
If you see Gonzales, contact Broken Arrow Police on the non-emergency telephone number (918) 259-8400 and refer to case number 20-0877.