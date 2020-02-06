McALESTER, Oklahoma - McAlester Police said officers were called to house on the 500 block of West Taylor just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday where a man said he had shot his wife.

Officers said they found woman shot to death inside the house.

Police identified the victim at 37-year-old Catrina Pope. Officers arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Tubbs.

Tubbs is now in the Pittsburg County Jail.

Detectives said they don’t have a motive at this time and are still investigating.