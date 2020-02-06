Route 66 Main Street To Celebrate New Decade of West Tulsa Revitalization
TULSA, Oklahoma - Route 66 Main Street is ushering in a new decade of West Tulsa revitalization with its annual East Meets West fundraiser.
The group will host the event on Feb. 15 at the OSU Tandy Building on Southwest Boulevard.
The evening will include dinner, dancing, cocktails and fun with emcee Tess Maune from News On 6. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:45 p.m. Tulsa’s only Big Band – the Sounds of Music – will play until 10:30 p.m. as guests celebrate the “Roaring ‘20s.”
The 1920s represent the decade Route 66 was born, and we’ve seen nearly a century of it rooted in American lore as it has become the country’s most famous stretch of highway. As the centennial of the iconic Mother Road nears, Tulsa – including the west corridor – is hoping to show off for travelers from all over the world.
All proceeds from the East Meets West event -- the tickets, raffle sales and silent auction -- go to further the work done by Tulsa's Route 66 Main Street program.
Main Street is focused on boosting the Route 66 corridor's economy, preserving its rich history, offering community outreach opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and facilitating volunteer experiences for residents. Since the Main Street program began in, Oklahoma Department of Commerce data shows there has been more than $300 million in private sector reinvestment.
For tickets to the Feb. 15 event, click here.
Dressing for the Roaring ‘20s theme is encouraged, but they say you won’t be alone if you choose to dress in regular cocktail attire.
Goodwill Industries of Tulsa on Southwest Boulevard has a section of theme attire and accessories especially for attendees of the event.
If you have any items you’d like to donate to the raffle or silent auction, call 918-445-4457.