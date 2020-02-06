Cox Employees To Award Nearly $75,000 To Tulsa Area Schools
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa teachers can now apply for grant money to improve their classrooms.
Applications for the Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant are now available thanks to Cox Communications employees. The program provides up to $10,000 to Tulsa-area schools to fund classroom programs and curriculum that encourage students to succeed in school.
“We know teachers must look for alternate resources to implement new or continue existing programs,” said Roger Ramseyer, Tulsa market leader. “Through Cox Charities, our employee-funded giving program, we are able to support innovative classroom initiatives. Recent grant recipients like Berryhill High School used robotics to spark interest in STEM, while Disney Elementary ignited a love for reading with hands-on reading games. Each year, we look forward to the positive impact our educators make in the classroom. And we applaud the teachers and staff who bring these exciting ideas to life.”
You can find more information on the Cox website Teachers can apply until March 1st.