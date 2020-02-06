Trooper Recovers After He Was Hit By Vehicle On I-40 Near Sooner Road
A trooper is recovering after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the case. Among the evidence is video of the incident captured by News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor.
The video showed an SUV seemingly losing control on the Interstate 40 bridge over Sooner Road.
It happened in the same spot where a trooper was already investigating a different crash. He was getting information on an empty vehicle.
When the SUV lost control, it hit the empty car and pushed the empty car into the trooper.
“The trooper is doing well. He is in one of the local hospitals here. He was admitted last night with non-life-threatening injuries,” OHP Capt. Paul Timmons said Thursday.
Timmons identified the trooper as David Cravens.
Cravens is recovering from head injuries, troopers said.
“Our prayers go to him, and thankfully everything's OK with him,” Timmons said.
Along with praying for Cravens, troopers are investigating the crash and counting their blessings.
Timmons said getting hit by a car is a trooper’s number one fear.
“Things can happen in the blink of an eye, and when there's bad weather involved, that just adds to it. So, you know, it's extremely important for people to pay attention while they drive,” Timmons said.