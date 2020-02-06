News
Tulsa Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Stolen Vehicle Case
Thursday, February 6th 2020, 5:29 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police need help finding a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.
They say someone stole a red Dodge pickup from a driveway in January near 51st and 193rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police say the woman pictured in their post is suspected of using the victim's stolen credit card the next day at a convenience store near Pine and Mingo.
If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.