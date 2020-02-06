News
Vinita Teacher Suspended After Sharing Nude Photo On Snapchat
VINITA, Oklahoma - Vinita Public Schools has suspended a teacher after they say she shared a nude photo of herself on social media.
According to school officials, parents said the image appeared on her story and some students saw it and shared it. The district says they’re aware of the situation and placed the teacher on leave while they do their own investigation.
There is no evidence at this time to suggest the teacher did anything illegal or took the photo at the school.