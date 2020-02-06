Man Pleads Guilty To 2015 Murder In Osage County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man charged with a 2015 Osage County murder pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.
Jeremy Keith Reece, 35, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, admitted that he intentionally shot and killed the victim in Osage Nation Indian Country.
“In 2015, Jeremy Reece callously murdered Rick Holt on the lands of the Osage Nation. Heinous acts such as those committed by Reece will not go unpunished in the Northern District of Oklahoma. This United States Attorney’s Office takes seriously its special trust responsibility to prosecute violent crimes in Indian Country,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Reece pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and will be sentenced in May. His brother, Tyler Reece, is still awaiting trial for the case.