Tulsa Church Honors African-American Contributions To History
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Church honored African-Americans for their contributions to America as part of Black History Month on Thursday.
The celebration was held at the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa and event co-host Marry Williams says it's a chance to teach people about historical moments they may not have learned about in school.
"I think one thing we can all do is basically pick up the history books, and learn more about one another. All nationalities have contributed to the fabric of America," said Williams founder of the Color Me True Destiny Program.
Several young basketball players also paid tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant at the event.