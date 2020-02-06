Teacher From Oklahoma Quarantined In China
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 31,000 people in China are sick with the Coronavirus and an Oklahoma woman is right in the middle of the outbreak.
More than 600 people have died from the Coronavirus so far and all but two of those deaths happened in mainland China. Suzanne Covely says the streets of Hangzhou have gone from lively to quiet in a matter of weeks.
"It is eerie,” said Covely.
She says she moved from Tulsa to China in August of 2019 to teach middle school science and biology.
"I come to China and then this happens. It is like, what are the chances you know?" said Covely.
Coronavirus has changed daily life for people in China. Suzanne says she is about to start teaching her classes online instead of in person. She says you can't go into any store without a face mask and when you go into buildings, there is someone waiting to check your temperature.
"We are only allowed to leave the apartment complex once every two days and I have my little slip here that shows when you enter or exit the apartment complex," said Covely, "If I have any fear, it would be that they are going to quarantine the city off so much that nothing can come in or out."
Despite restrictions, Suzanne has kept a pretty positive attitude. She says she is using her time inside to focus on preparing for the quarantine lift.
"I have been in so many bad situations in my life, that it makes this situation look like a good situation," said Covely, "I feel like if God were to send me anywhere it would be here because everyone right now is so negative, and I don't blame them but this has hit the Chinese so hard."
Suzanne says a big concern right now is getting back into the city for work. Classes are about to start and she says some of the teachers who left the city for the Chinese New Year are struggling to get back in.