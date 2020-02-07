News
Train Hits Vehicle In Mayes County, Sheriff Says
Friday, February 7th 2020, 5:58 AM CST
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office said a train has hit a vehicle Friday morning.
Officials said it happened just east of 430 Road and West 590 Road.
Officials said the SUV was on Highway 412 and ran off the road before ending up on the train tracks. The train then hit the SUV.
Officials said the driver is being taken to the hospital.
One lane of 412 is closed at this time.
