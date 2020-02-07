Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested, Tied To Multiple Auto Thefts
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to Tulsa Police, three people are in the Tulsa County Jail accused of being tied to several auto thefts.
Police said two of the suspects, Josey Ford and Harold Ford, were arrested for auto thefts, fraud, and using stolen credit cards; the third suspect was arrested for joyriding in a stolen car.
Officers said earlier this week they responded to an auto theft near 35th Street and Peoria, and then they found the stolen truck near North Peoria and Quincy.
Police said the suspects had already left, but they ended up finding another stolen car.
Officers said during the investigation they found video of the suspects using stolen credit cards and stealing another vehicle.
On Thursday, police arrested Harold Ford and Jonathan Ford for driving a stolen Subaru Outback. Later that day, officers said they arrested Josey Ford and, with video, were able to tie him a stolen car from the day before.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to make more arrests.
They also said a lot of times these crimes can be prevented if people don't leave their keys in their car.