7 Democratic Presidential Candidates To Debate Friday Night
Friday night, seven Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the debate stage in New Hampshire ahead of next week's primary.
These seven candidates are meeting face-to-face for the first time after the Iowa caucuses and are running out of time to make their case to New Hampshire voters.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hilary Clinton in New Hampshire four years ago. And state polls show a tight race, with Sanders out in front.
The Associated Press said Thursday that it was unable to declare a winner after Monday's Iowa caucuses; both Sanders and former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg are claiming victory.
New Hampshire Democrats said they'll be watching Friday's debate closely.
They have just days to decide which candidate they want to see challenge President Trump in November.
The 9th and 10th Democratic debates are set to take place later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada and Charleston, South Carolina ahead of those state's primaries.