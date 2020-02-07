The data this morning attempts to bring a weak disturbance across northern OK Monday night into early Tuesday that could produce some flurries or snow showers, but any impact would be minimal. I have included a low chance, near 10% for this period. A stronger system should be nearing the state Wednesday bringing widespread active weather to the region, including the chance for widespread rainfall. But data this morning has thrown a curve-ball. The GFS now keeps the main upper level system well south across southern Texas, while the EURO continues north across part of Oklahoma. The GFS has some support from the Canadian model. I lowered the pops compared to yesterday for Wednesday but will still give the EURO higher credence at this point with a 50 pop on the map. The thermal profile currently supports all liquid if we do receive the system. Colder weather may arrive Thursday into the following weekend. A reminder that winter is still upon us.