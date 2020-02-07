News
Sheriff's Office: 6 Arrest Made In Death Of Tulsa Man
Friday, February 7th 2020, 11:11 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office made a sixth arrest in the death of a man who was found beaten and burned in December 2019.
The sheriff's office said deputies found Jerry "One Eye" Williamson at an apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.
Williamson was wanted in connection to the death of Jared Langworthy.
So far deputies have arrested five others in connection to the murder, all of which--the sheriff's office said--are members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.
The sheriff's office said they are still looking for the seventh suspect, Aaron Mitchell Welch.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Tulsa Count Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.