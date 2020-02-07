News
Police: 2 Arrested After Theft In Broken Arrow
Friday, February 7th 2020, 11:15 AM CST
Broken Arrow Police have arrested two people they said stole thousands of dollars from a Walgreens and had a 7-year-old child with them.
Police said it happened early Thursday morning near 177th East Avenue and Kenosha.
Officers said they found more than $4,300 worth of stolen merchandise, including cosmetics and over the counter medications.
Officers arrested the suspects Jessica Hooks and Donika Tiger.
The stolen items were returned to the store.
The child is now with a relative.