Police: 1 Dead After Sapulpa Officer-Involved Shooting
Friday, February 7th 2020, 11:57 AM CST
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - An officer was involved in a shooting in Sapulpa near East Teel Road and South Main Street.
Officials said the person has died.
According to police, they responded to a call of someone who was suicidal.
Officials said an officer responded, and the person had a knife and approached the officer in an aggressive manner.
Officials said the person came toward the officer while still holding the knife and the officer fired one shot.
OSBI has arrived and will be investigating.
This is a developing story; stay with News On 6 for updates.