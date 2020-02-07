Rogers County Election Board Extends Hours For Voter Registration
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Friday is the last day to register to vote in this year's primary elections, and Rogers County is extending its hours for voter registration.
Election officials are in for a long day at the Rogers County Election Board. They opened just a few hours ago and will stay open until midnight.
It only took a few minutes for people to come in and register to vote today.
Board secretary Julie Dermody said voter participation is on the rise since they started staying open late four years ago.
The county said two years ago nearly 60 people showed up after 9 p.m. to register to vote.
Dermody said they wanted to make it easier for people who work strange hours or have packed schedules.
"We don't live in a society anymore where everyone has a 9 to 5 job. We have a lot of people who work those third shifts, and they're going in really late and sleeping during the day. They don't get off in time to get here" said Dermody.
Oklahoma is one of several states involved in the Super Tuesday primaries. Election day is ?March 3rd.?