News
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Visits Sapulpa Elementary School
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister visited Freedom Elementary in Sapulpa on Friday.
She visited the school to celebrate their A grade on the state report card. Freedom Elementary is one of two elementary schools in northeast Oklahoma to receive a top score.
Previous Story: State Education Department Releases School Report Cards
Hofmeister says the school is a good model for others in the state.
"They have studied their student's needs, looked at the data, developed a plan and it's working and we've seen great gains in a year's time," said Hofmeister.
The state report card decides grades based on academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency progress, and chronic absenteeism.