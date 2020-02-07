News
McAlester Man Charged With Murdering His Wife
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A McAlester man has been charged with murder after police say he admitted to shooting and killing his wife.
Officers say Jonathan Tubbs appeared drunk when they booked him in the Pittsburg County Jail on Wednesday. Tubbs told officers his wife was acting strangely when she got home from work and lunged at him in the living room.
Tubbs says he shot her in the face and knew she was dead when he called 9-1-1. Prosecutors charged Tubbs with 1st-degree murder on Friday.