News
Tulsa County Dismisses Charges Against 2018 Double Homicide Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County prosecutors have dismissed murder and robbery charges against Dameon Woods, who was suspected in a double homicide at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in 2018.
Previous Story: Second Tulsa Double Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
The District Attorney’s Office says they have uncovered new evidence requiring more investigation but are leaving open the possibility of re-charging Woods.
Prosecutors are still pursuing the case against Robert Griffin who is also charged in the case.