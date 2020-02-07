News
Tulsa Nurse Practitioner Charged With Trading Prescriptions For Meth
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Attorney General has charged a Tulsa nurse practitioner and her receptionist with trading prescriptions for meth.
The Attorney General's Office says Patsy Wiseman owned Tulsa's Advanced Health and Wellness where she prescribed Xanax to an undercover officer even though the officer said they had no medical condition and that he planned to sell the pills. Police say Wiseman told the officer to coordinate with her receptionist, Amanda Emhoolah, who would receive the meth.
The two are charged with several crimes including eight counts of distribution of a controlled and dangerous substance.