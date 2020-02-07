News
Tulsa Man Found Not Guilty Of Child Abuse
Friday, February 7th 2020
TULSA, Ok - A Tulsa County found a man not guilty of child abuse after he was charged with shaking his daughter in January of 2011.
Prosecutors say Jason Scott admitted at the time to shaking the baby out of frustration, but, the jury did not believe that and found him not guilty of the one count of child abuse by injury.
A jury did find the baby's mother, the child's mother, Tressie Shaffer guilty in November of 2018, 18 months in prison and was released January 13th of this year. Prosecutors say this was her second child who had a shaking injury.
Scott's family says they are relieved his jury got it right.