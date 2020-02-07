Tulsa County Election Board Preparing For Busy 2020
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The new year may only be about 5 weeks old, but for Tulsa County election officials, it's already been a busy year.
"We're getting a ton of folks in over the last few days,” said Gwen Freeman, the Secretary for the Tulsa County Election Board. “We're getting a ton of registrations through DPS."
Secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board Gwen Freeman says in the last week, they've had about 3,000 new people register to vote because midnight Friday is the registration deadline to be able to vote in the March 3rd primary elections for president.
"When you have a presidential year, everybody turns out to vote," said Freeman.
Also on that March ballot is a proposal to allow liquor sales on Sundays. Freeman says over the past two days, they've also been busy with early voting for Tuesday's election involving school board and local races.
The busyness is something Freeman says they expect throughout this year.
"Our midterm elections in 2018, we had a record turnout, we had record registration numbers and we anticipate that being the same for this year as well," said Freeman.
Freeman says something new for voters that can also help save them time is their online voter portal. By going on their website, you can check to make sure you're registered and where your precinct is. It'll also allow you to make minor changes like when you move or want to change a political party.
Freeman says their long term goal is to allow voters to fully register online.
"Obviously the easier we can make it for a voter to get registered, that's a goal of ours," said Freeman.