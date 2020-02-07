And that teamwork became necessary when Spears and Donja were helping several agencies track down Joshua Green, a man police say, was a suspect in a double homicide and arson. The OSBI says law enforcement found two people who had been murdered before their home had been set on fire in Okfuskee County on Wednesday. Spears and Donja searched for hours, once Donja picked up fresh tracks, things started to unfold pretty quickly.