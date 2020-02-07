Rogers State Basketball Proving Analyst Wrong In 2020
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Rogers State could arguably be the best basketball team in the state right now.
The Hillcats are 18-4 and have a pair of wins over ranked teams including 11th ranked Missouri Southern.
"People may think it’s a coincidence or whatever but we knew we were supposed to be here. We expected it and we are going to keep expecting it," said Hillcats Guard Marques Sumner.
After being picked 9th and 11th in the preseason poll Rogers State has put everyone on notice winning 7 straight and they are gunning for more.
"At the beginning of the year Coach Barkley and the other staff they taped these papers that said we were picked in the preseason and he wasn't going for that he said I've never finished 11th in the conference and I won't to start this year," said Sumner.
Those papers provided the motivation for the Hillcats to open their first year in the MIAA with a 10-3 conference record, and a third-place standing.
"You know these guys have looked at that. They have not been satisfied yet and we are using this to fuel our engines and move forward," said Coach Justin Barkley.
Rogers State will go for its 8th straight victory, and the season sweep, against in-state rival Northeastern State Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:00 pm at the Claremore Expo.