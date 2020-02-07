Creek County Man Arrested For Meth Possession
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man who's been in and out of prison since 2004 is back behind bars tonight.
This time, Creek County deputies say Royce Glover had more than 70 grams of meth and ran from police.
Glover has a long criminal history that includes running from officers. The sheriff's office says this time, they had to chase him through the woods.
Investigators say they recovered 72 grams of meth and more than a thousand dollars cash after they arrested Royce Glover. Investigators say the case started yesterday when a neighbor called the sheriff's office, asking deputies to check on a possible assault.
Deputies say when they got there, Glover was standing by an open door of a truck in the driveway. They say they tried to talk with him but he walked away.
"Deputies then went to the backside of the house, and the individual came running outside of the house and ran into a wooded area," Chief Deputy Fred Clark said.
Chief Deputy Fred Clark says deputies chased Glover through thick brush and rocky terrain until he surrendered. They say they found the meth and three glass pipes in his car and the cash in his billfold.
"He has a lengthy criminal record, he's fled from officers and deputies before, so he's pretty well versed in how the system works," Clark said.
Glover had a current warrant for putting others in danger while running from police, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended license.
Records show he's been in and out of prison since 2004 for cases in Creek and Tulsa counties including burglary, running from police, forgery and having stolen property. They show he just ended his most recent sentence in November.