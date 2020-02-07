Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Family Members In Stolen Property Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested what they call a family of criminals on Thursday.
Officers said they recovered dozens of stolen items including three stolen vehicles from the group. Josey Ford, Harold Ford, and Jonathan Ford were all arrested and taken to the Tulsa County Jail.
"They all have a history of theft auto theft unauthorized use of a motor vehicle," said Ofc. Cassandra Moore with Tulsa Police’s Downtown Impact Unit.
They are under arrest for various crimes ranging from auto theft to fraud to joyriding. They are also all related.
"A father, two sons, there's an ex-wife sorta involved, and then it branches out even more from there it's a family of criminals," said Officer Moore.
Officer Cassandra Moore with TPD's downtown Impact unit said the suspects all worked together to commit crimes throughout the city.
"They've been going to gas stations and they'll sit in the parking lot and wait for somebody to get out of their vehicle and then they'll go in and they'll just snatch it real quick," said Officer Moore.
Inside those vehicles were credit cards, debit cards, and electronics that were taken. Police recovered three stolen vehicles and 20 to 30 stolen items but said there is still a lot more missing. Police also said they used surveillance video to tie the suspects to different crimes.
"These guys they really took the time to scope out the areas and watch what other people are doing and they really took advantage of people and vulnerable situations," said Officer Moore.
Police said a common theme was most of the three stolen vehicles were all left unlocked and running, something they said is an open invitation for criminals
"It’s very important to lock your doors take all your valuables out and turn your car off even if you have to go inside for just a few seconds its critical because people are taking advantage of this".
Police continue to search for more suspects.