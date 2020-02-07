Expectations High For TU Softball
The TU Softball set to begin the season Friday in Georgia.
Coach Strimple is in her first season at the helm of the program and has high hopes for her squad.
"I'm alumni here played here been able to coach here for the past 13 seasons," said Strimple.
Strimple has seen it all in a TU Uniform being a former player and now head coach. Her team was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason poll. Tulsa returns 10 letter winner along with 4 starters which could be enough pieces to make some magic happen.
"I do think we can make a run you know going in some things will have to fall into place also relying on some of our freshmen to come in and step up is going to be important," said Strimple.
It also helps that the Hurricane are bringing back the American Rookie of the Year from last season, pitcher Chenise Delce,
"She kind of provides for our pitching staff to have a three-headed monster. Just her going into her sophomore years she has a whole year of experience and I just look for her continue to grow," said Strimple.
With such a grind of a long season, it’s always good to take your mind away from the game and when coach Strimple isn’t on the diamond she is building puzzles and playing with her two boxers.
"They always say you should do puzzles keep your mind sharp. Maybe that’s how I got into doing them and just my dogs they don't know if you won or lost they just want an opportunity and run on the grass," said Strimple.
The Season for TU begins Friday against Tennessee Tech in Macon Georgia.