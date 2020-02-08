News
Troopers Say One Killed In Delaware County Rollover Crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured on highway 125 near Bernice.
Troopers say the driver, Stewart D. Lawrence, was heading down Highway 125 and departed the right side of the road when he trucked a culvert. According to OHP, the car rolled over twice killing the driver and leaving the passenger in critical condition.
This crash is under investigation.