Tulsa Firefighter Hospitalized After Early Morning House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department says a firefighter is in the hospital after fighting an early morning fire.
Investigators say it happened around 4 am Saturday morning near 21st and Yale after a Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy on patrol drove by and saw heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.
They say the firefighter suffered burns to the back of his neck but is expected to be okay. Tulsa Fire says the home is a total loss and will be torn down but luckily no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.
"It took us about 20-25 minutes which is longer than normal," said TFD District Chief Bryan Lloyd. "There was so much clutter inside the house, it was very hard for the crews to get to the second floor."
Lloyd said once the crew got to the second floor and get into the attic it did not take them long to get the fire out.