Tulsa Hunting And Fishing Expo Promises The Best Of The Great Outdoors
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Hunting and Fishing Expo dedicated to showcasing the great outdoors and is happening this weekend at the Tulsa Expo Square.
The event will host seminars and product demonstrations and also feature the group Gator 911. Kids will have an opportunity to learn about reptiles first hand or take part in some in-house catfishing.
The Hunting and Fishing Expos will be at the Tulsa Expo Square until 8 Saturday night and 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can find ticket information HERE.